Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $1.01 Million Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Harmony Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 74,422 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.22.

Shares of HRMY opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $119.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

