Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. CLSA lowered Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

