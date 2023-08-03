Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %
PepsiCo stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.82. The stock had a trading volume of 254,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,262. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $258.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.