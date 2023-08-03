Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,578 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

