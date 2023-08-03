Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $200.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $208.62.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.58.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

