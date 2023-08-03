Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Maximus by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Maximus by 1,722.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 603,270 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Maximus by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $79.71 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

