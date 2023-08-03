Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 77,500 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 218,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,290,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,387,000 after acquiring an additional 522,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,644,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,695,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.