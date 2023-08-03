Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/25/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

7/25/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00.

6/29/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00.

6/27/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00.

6/15/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 4,204,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,062,104. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 365,500 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,458,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

