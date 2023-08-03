HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,648,400 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 2,952,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,462,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HUMBL Price Performance
Shares of HMBL stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 36,700,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,248,221. HUMBL has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
HUMBL Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HUMBL
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.