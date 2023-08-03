Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Humana updated its FY23 guidance to at least $28.25 EPS.

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $487.15. 1,854,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. Humana has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Humana by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

