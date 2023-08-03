Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$9.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.57.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
