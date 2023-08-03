HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Down to $553.23

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $553.23, but opened at $514.58. HubSpot shares last traded at $509.67, with a volume of 238,760 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,876 shares in the company, valued at $326,708,000.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,876 shares in the company, valued at $326,708,000.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,913,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,263. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

