HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $550.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s current price.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.26.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $52.79 on Thursday, hitting $500.44. 1,155,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $528.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.64 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,742.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $18,283,263. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in HubSpot by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 4.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

