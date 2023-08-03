HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.24-$5.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. HubSpot also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.24-5.29 EPS.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $23.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,749. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut HubSpot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $454.00.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $18,283,263 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $141,314,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

