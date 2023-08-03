Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.87. 480,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,833,239. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

