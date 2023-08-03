Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 840 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.3 %

TXN stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.21. 458,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,193. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

