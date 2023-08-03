Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 760 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 78,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,132. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.