Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 897.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.4 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.00. 465,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,518,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

