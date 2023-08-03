Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,483,000 after acquiring an additional 258,238 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $96.36. The company had a trading volume of 464,055 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

