Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Copart by 27.6% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in Copart by 188.4% in the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 298,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after buying an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Copart by 250.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 244,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after buying an additional 174,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Copart by 3.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 105,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 133,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,256. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock valued at $109,373,409. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

