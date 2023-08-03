Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.60) to GBX 4,440 ($57.00) in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.92) to GBX 3,850 ($49.43) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,901.67.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $170.92. 50,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,893. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.