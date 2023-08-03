Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Linde by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Linde by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $382.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,946. The stock has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

