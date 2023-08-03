Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3,431.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after buying an additional 1,250,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.