Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.52. 184,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.72. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

