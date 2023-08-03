Howland Capital Management LLC Has $952,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,442,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,604,000 after acquiring an additional 101,862 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,733. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.