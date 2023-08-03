Howland Capital Management LLC Has $757,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after buying an additional 1,915,771 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.54.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.41. 442,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,919. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

