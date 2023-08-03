Howland Capital Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWM stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.08. 4,887,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,228,197. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

