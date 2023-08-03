Howland Capital Management LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,580,000 after buying an additional 3,120,678 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 561.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,128,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,385,000 after buying an additional 958,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.08. 4,887,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,228,197. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.