Howland Capital Management LLC Has $15.86 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after buying an additional 323,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,150,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,462 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,209. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $368.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

