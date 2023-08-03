Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 465,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,468. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on MS

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.