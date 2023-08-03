Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 108,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

