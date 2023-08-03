Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,443 shares of company stock worth $36,488,472 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $437.16. 857,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,400,929. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.08 and a 200 day moving average of $366.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.