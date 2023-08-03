Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.15, but opened at $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 2,716,347 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

