Horrell Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,236,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

