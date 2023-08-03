Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.13 million. Hologic also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.87-$3.94 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.92.

Hologic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,408. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 1,727.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

