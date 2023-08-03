HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Update

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,200 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 550,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HLVX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. 39,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,202. HilleVax has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $575.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.03.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts predict that HilleVax will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

