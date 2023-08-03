Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.0 %

HI stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.92. 224,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,730. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,709. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

