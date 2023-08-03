Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.