Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

HFRO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 76,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,668. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 475,588 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $322,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 487,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 43.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.