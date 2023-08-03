HI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $462,429.73 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $8.59 million and $462,429.73 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,144.17 or 1.00055468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00299147 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $529,386.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

