Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Update

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. 1,032,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. The business had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.