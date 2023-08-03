Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $9.39 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -117.31 and a beta of 2.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 351.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,461 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

