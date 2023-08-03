Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share on Friday, August 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Heineken Price Performance

Shares of Heineken stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Heineken has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69.

Get Heineken alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

About Heineken

(Get Free Report)

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.