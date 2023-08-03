Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.72 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $61.10 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,519,286,395 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,519,286,394.684307 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05109417 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $24,471,279.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.