Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Update

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,350,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 18,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,176,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 119,049 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 626,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 60,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HL. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HL traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 2,542,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

