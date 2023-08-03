Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on August 30th

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -302.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

NYSE HR opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

