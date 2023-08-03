Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.75. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $84.19.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.