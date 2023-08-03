Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $32.76 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,180 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.02. 3,342,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

