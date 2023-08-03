Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $242.59 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,771,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 772,778 shares during the period. TechnipFMC makes up about 7.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $242,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,919,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,999,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after purchasing an additional 290,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 3,548,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,975,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $19.15.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

