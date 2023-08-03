Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $22.10 Million Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Genmab A/S worth $22,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Genmab A/S by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. 522,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $411.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.